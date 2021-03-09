Kenny Loggins 'Memba Him?!

West Coast song-maker Kenny Loggins cut his teeth in the music business in the '70s in bands like Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Loggins And Messina ... but it wasn't until the '80s his solo career shot to the top after Loggins landed a few blockbuster bangers like "Footloose" from the 1985 dance film and the '86 follow-up "Danger Zone" from the high-flying classic "Top Gun."