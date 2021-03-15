Alison Krauss 'Memba Her?!

Country artist Alison Krauss was only 16-years-old when she shot to stardom after releasing her first solo album "Too Late To Cry" in 1987 ... and then followed it up by joining forces with the band Union Station to form Alison Krauss & Union Station and release a string of popular country and bluegrass albums over the years.

Since the start of her music career, AK has shot out a long list of southern-charm songs and also found her way into the movie/soundtrack business which ... in total ... has won her 27 Grammy awards and held the claim to fame as winning the most all time by a female artist -- only to lose the prestigious title last night to Beyonce.