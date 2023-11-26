TV Producer Chuck Lorre's L.A. Home Hit in Attempted Burglary

Chuck Lorre -- the iconic television producer behind "Two and a Half Men," "The Big Bang Theory," & more -- had some unscripted drama go down at his Los Angeles-area crib earlier this month ... according to law enforcement.

They tell TMZ that cops responded to Chuck's home after his security alarm went off -- and upon arrival, found broken glass, signaling the would-be burglar's attempts to enter the abode through a window or glass door.

Police scoped out the home and surrounding area ... and while they found no suspects, they found plenty of evidence of an attempted burglary, including a tampered fuse box. Luckily, there wasn't a big bang.

We're also told that Chuck wasn't home at the time .... and it's believed the sound of the alarm scared off the thieves.

In a major plot twist ... we're also told that a week and a half later there was another alarm call to the same home ... as well as one in September.

It's unknown whether they were scoping out Chuck's home or trying to come back to finish the job.