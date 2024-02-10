Jada Pinkett Smith Home In Break-In Attempt, She Scares Off Intruders

Jada Pinkett Smith had a terrifying incident go down at her Los Angeles Area home earlier this week -- cops say two men climbed onto her balcony while she was inside!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the men wearing hoodies attempted to break in a little before 8 PM thinking the coast was clear -- but we're told they were scared off when the "Red Table Talk" host saw them.

Police responded to the scene ... but our sources say the suspects had long taken off and were nowhere to be found.

Unclear if Jada was the target or if this was just a crew hitting nice homes in and around the L.A. area.

We're told deputies took an attempted burglary report ... and the case is now under investigation.

Jada's been separated from hubby Will for a few years now, and though they're apparently still on pretty good terms, especially in the aftermath of that Oscars slap, it's highly unlikely that he was with her at the time of the break-in.

Cops say it's unclear whether she had other company at the time ... or was alone.

Speaking of being alone, Jada said last year she and Will would eventually move back in together. That clearly hasn't happened yet.

