Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Oakland Denny's Shut Down Due to High Crime, Following In-N-Out Closure

Oakland Denny's Shut Down Due to Crime ... Follows In-N-Out

2/1/2024 8:23 AM PT
Oakland Denny's
Getty Composite

Another American staple in the food biz is fleeing Oakland because of increased crime ... the only Denny's in the city closed for good earlier this week, continuing a troubling trend.

While Denny's officials reportedly wouldn't speak on camera, a notice taped to the door cited the "safety and well-being" of employees and guests as the chief cause of the closure -- which sounds a lot like increased crime's become an issue for the 24-hour restaurant.

Employees were reportedly notified of the closure just a day before the 54-year-old Denny's officially shut down ... and the company promised to find the employees positions at other locations if they could relocate.

oakland dennys sub swiped_

It'll be a minor commute for Oaklanders to get a Grand Slam at the Emeryville location, a 3-mile difference ... but it's just the latest in a shocking trend of closures precipitated by rising crime in the Bay Area.

Celebrities With Pancakes
Launch Gallery
Famous Pancakes People Launch Gallery

This Denny's location had reportedly fallen victim to break-ins-robberies and violent crime ... just like the In-N-Out that's also hightailing it out of town.

As we reported ... In-N-Out's COO Denny Warnick cited crime as the major reason the super popular food chain was heading out of business -- though they'll stay open until late March.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

It's an unfortunate Oakland reality ... even Denny's can't live up to its "Always Open" promise.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later