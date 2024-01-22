Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Oakland In-N-Out to Shut Its Doors After 2 Decades Over Soaring Crime

1/22/2024 7:49 AM PT
Oakland residents will soon have to travel a little further for their double-double and animal-style fries ... cause their local In-N-Out Burger is shutting its doors over increased crime.

Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick says a surge in car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies are just a few of the reasons the fast food joint's closing its only Oakland location after nearly 2 decades in business.

He also says this wasn't an overnight decision ... they made persistent attempts to create safer conditions for employees and customers, but all came up short.

Basically, they couldn't keep encouraging their clientele to visit high-risk places.

As for the staff at the burger joint, they'll be able to transfer to other branches or receive a severance package.

If you're in the Bay Area, there's still time to head down to the popular grub spot and bid it "bun voyage" ... the last day of operation is March 24.

