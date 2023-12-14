First In-N-Out Burger in Idaho Sees 8-Hour Lines On Opening Day

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
In-N-Out Burger First Restaurant Opens In Idaho With Side of 8-Hour Lines!!!

12/14/2023 7:28 AM PT
In-N-Out Burger -- a West Coast staple -- is officially opened in the hills of Idaho, but folks looking to get a Double-Double had to wait in their car for up to 8 freaking hours on opening day!

The popular grub spot opened its doors on Tuesday in Meridian, a Boise suburb, and the locals were clearly anticipating the rush ... because some people camped out the night before in 30-degree weather.

The drive-thru line for the burger joint was so long, it ended up starting in a nearby dirt lot ... with a sign that warned customers they'd be chilling in their cars for at least 7-8 hours -- but thousands withstood the long wait to get their food.

Weird. They're still just burgers, folks.

Anyway, many customers standing outside stayed bundled up with heavy coats to keep warm ... and one told IdahoNews6 they've been "waiting for years" to get their hands on some Animal-style goodness.

The Idaho fast food restaurant is actually the chain's 400th store, opening in the company's 75th year of existence ... while most of their restaurants are in California, they've got expansion plans for Tennessee in 2026 and New Mexico in 2027.

