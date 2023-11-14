NFL's Jameson Williams Tops McDonald's Burger W/ McFlurry, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Forget ketchup and mustard ... Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams topped his McDonald's burger with some McFlurry this week -- and, unsurprisingly, it had a ton of his fans grossed out.

Williams proudly presented the concoction on his Instagram page Tuesday ... showing that he put some Oreo-infused ice cream right on top of his McDouble in order to enhance the flavor of his lunch at the Golden Arches.

While some (very few) were in favor of putting the medley of wide-ranging flavors in between two buns ... most were in shock.

"Up until this point I've enjoyed his hard work getting back into the fold. With that said, trade him now," one wrote on X.

"Aight man lock him up now," another said.

Williams, one of the Lions' first-round picks in 2022, has yet to defend the way he eats his fast food -- though given the backlash, we wouldn't be surprised if a comment is coming shortly.