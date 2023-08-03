Mark Zuckerberg Reveals McDonalds Order, 4k-Calorie Diet To Offset MMA Training

Mark Zuckerberg's training so hard for a potential MMA fight with Elon Musk that he's eating 4,000 calories EVERY DAY to avoid widening the huge size difference between the billionaires!

Zuck's been busting his ass training with some of the best UFC fighters in the world ... and even recently disclosed he installed an Octagon on his lawn!

In order to maintain his already slight stature, MZ revealed his McDonald's order on Threads, and it's a hefty amount of food for a 145-lb. guy.

"20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?" Zuck said.

Assuming Zuck got two cheeseburgers "for later" (vet move), the Mickey D's alone is over 2,300 calories.

UFC fighter Mike David didn't totally agree with the nutritional choice.

"You’re in camp! No McDonalds 😂" the 10-2, 30-year-old MMA fighter wrote to Mark.

Good luck getting Zuck to stay away from the Golden Arches ... the Meta CEO responded soon after, justifying his diet choices.

"Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious..." Zuckerberg explained.

Translation, Mark doesn't have to lose weight in order to fight. In fact, it's the opposite. It would behoove him to gain weight, 'cause Musk tips the scales around 230 lbs., and if the guys were to step foot in the Octagon today, Zuckerberg would be at an ~85 lb. disadvantage.

Zuck's huge caloric intake shows how hard he's been training. Just last month, he was working out with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski. A gang of other fighters have also offered to help.