Topless, Pissed Off Woman Smashes Plates at Denny's Until Cops Arrive

No mooning over Miami -- this half-naked woman was topless -- but she did serve up her own version of a Grand Slam ... destroying at least 100 plates in a SoCal Denny's.

The topless woman was caught on video Thursday around 11:20 AM grabbing plates from a large stack in the seating area of the Hawthorne, CA restaurant ... and smashing the hell out of them.

Her rampage went on for at least a couple minutes as patrons and employees yelled for her to stop. Her only reply was, "Shut the f*** up, man" -- and then quickly back to the bang-up work at hand.

Police showed up while she was still in the middle of her plate-chucking riot, and eventually controlled the situation and detained the woman.

Cops tell us they'd gotten a call about a woman at a bus stop taking her clothes off, and arguing with people before making her way into the Denny's.

We're told she was detained and will undergo a mental evaluation -- cops believe she was under the influence of something.