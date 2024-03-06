'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Had $100k in Valuables Stolen From Home

Cary Elwes has some trouble in his own castle ... 'cause he told police a lot of valuables are missing from his home, and officers think it might be an inside job.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 'Princess Bride' star is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a recurring crime wave in Los Angeles -- this after the actor discovered a boatload of cash, art and jewelry missing from his Malibu estate.

We're told Cary's lost goods are valued in the 6 figures -- about $100k, more or less, according to sources with direct knowledge. We're also told the current working theory is this isn't a smash-and-grab job ... like we've seen recently with a rash of celeb home burglaries.

Instead, cops say they believe someone on Cary's home staff might have swiped the items from his place, possibly over several years, and it allegedly went undetected ... until now. Our sources say it's unclear what finally made Cary realize a bunch of stuff was missing ... but once he was wise to it, he reported it to the police.

The violation of his home has gotta feel like a streak of bad luck for Cary -- remember, we broke the story about him suffering a rattlesnake bite in April 2022, when he had to be airlifted for immediate treatment.