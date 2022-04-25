'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Airlifted to Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite

Cary Elwes got way more than he bargained for when a day of yardwork turned into a helicopter ride to the hospital after a nasty rattlesnake bite.

Sources connected to Cary tell TMZ ... the 'Princess Bride' star was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Saturday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake near his Malibu home. We're told he was working outside when the accident happened -- it's unclear where he was bitten.

In any case ... our sources say it was serious enough that Cary required immediate medical attention, as we're told people around him felt it was a life-threatening injury.

The good news ... Cary is going to make a full recovery and got the help he needed in time.

Cary was famously injured and hospitalized on the set of 'PB' -- not once, but twice actually ... he was knocked out cold by accident during a fake KO scene and required stitches. He also broke his toe at one point, and was hobbling around through much of the shoot.

So, yes ... the guy is historically a trooper, but not even the toughest of them can handle a poisonous snake bite. Of course, ya gotta imagine Zack Snyder's happy to hear this too.