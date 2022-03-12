WWE Star Big E Suffers Broken Neck During Live 'Smackdown' Show

Play video content

WWE superstar Big E suffered a horrific injury Friday night ... a broken neck.

oh god noo.... Big E dropped on his head. Please be okay #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/QgIgdvGnlW — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) March 12, 2022 @2Sweet444Life

It went down on "Smackdown" in Birmingham, Alabama, when Big E was in the throes of a tag team match. Ridge Holland gabbed E in a belly-to-belly suplex and it did not go as planned. He landed on his head and that was the end of the match.

Big E was taken out of the arena by stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital

It's pretty amazing ... recording a video for his fans hours after the injury in his hospital bed, reassuring everyone ... “I can move all of my digits, that’s always a good thing, strength feels fine. But unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that."