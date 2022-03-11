Hulk Hogan Says He'll Never Wrestle Again Due To Injuries

Play video content Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast

Sorry, Hulkamaniacs -- WWE legend Hulk Hogan says there's no way he'll wrestle again ... saying his body simply won't allow him to take one last match.

Hulk -- easily one of the most popular wrestlers of all-time -- opened up on his desire to have a farewell match in an interview with the "Two Man Power Trip" podcast this week ... but said the injuries he suffered over the years makes it impossible.

"No, no, no, no, no," 68-year-old Hogan said of ever getting back in the ring. "In the last 10 years, I've had 23 surgeries, 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees -- forget it."

Hulk says if it weren't for his long history of injuries, he'd be 100% down to get back in the ring ... and he even has an opponent in mind.

"If I was healthy, shoot -- yeah, man, all day long," he added.

"The first one I'm trying to pick off would be Roman [Reigns], then I'd like to get to Brock [Lesnar], but good God, I'd be in a wheelchair by the time I get done with that."

Of course, Hulk did go up against Lesnar nearly 20 years ago at Smackdown ... and lost by submission. Despite the loss, Hogan says there's no need to try to avenge the result from 2002.

"I don't need no rematch with Brock. I'm good."

Hulk made a Hall of Fame career for himself from 1977-2012 ... and while his last WWE match was in 2006 against Randy Orton, he's still made appearances at events for Vince McMahon's org. over the years.