WWE's Blair Davenport Suffers Bad Leg Injury Jumping Off Top Rope In Match

Scary moment during a WWE NXT UK match Thursday ... Blair Davenport suffered a gnarly leg injury after she jumped off the top rope and landed on the ground awkwardly.

Davenport was competing against fellow wrestling star Meiko Satomura in a Japanese Street Fight for the NXT UK Women's Championship ... when disaster struck.

During the match, Blair climbed to the top of a ring post, jumped, and then slammed her feet onto the back of Meiko, who was outstretched on the apron.

Davenport landing very badly on her left leg here. pic.twitter.com/TSxasx8Moo — Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) February 3, 2022 @danthegrapsfan

But, when Davenport hit the ground just after that, you can see in video, her ankle and knee crumpled below her body.

Davenport was hurt so badly, she screamed in pain. The ref then immediately ended the match.

"This is really hard to see," one announcer said. "When any competitor gets hurt, regardless of how physical this match was, it's tough to watch."

Satomura -- the reigning champ -- looked concerned the entire time while Davenport received assistance from the medical staff.

Blair posted an update on her Twitter account following the match ... showing a picture of her on crutches and in a walking boot.

"Whoops😬 BRB ✌" she said.