Mojo Muhtadi Making Return To Wrestling After Nearly Dying From Covid-19

Mojo Muhtadi is making a return to the ring ... 19 months after the professional wrestler (and TMZ Sports TV show co-host) says he contracted a terrible case of COVID-19 that was so serious it nearly killed him.

35-year-old Muhtadi talked about his battle with the virus on Monday's episode of the show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... and it sounds incredibly harrowing.

"I've been struggling with a 19-month fight with COVID, actually. I got it last June 2020, far back as that. Really had a rough go. Had to go the hospital, I had a fever of 104 for quite some time and I developed a really bad lung injury out of it somehow." Mojo says.

"I guess that's just kinda the nature of COVID. My lungs are just in bad shape. I couldn't lay on my back or my side for a long time because it was suffocating me. Tight shirts were challenging and there were just days I couldn't speak. I couldn't get in enough air to talk, couldn't leave the house. Kinda had to shut down everything and just focus on literally every single solitary breath at a time to try and make it through the day. It was a really challenging thing."

Of course, Muhtadi is a former WWE Superstar ... wrestling under the name Mojo Rawley. He was a 7x WWE 24/7 Champ during his tenure in Vince McMahon's company.

Now, Mojo isn't ready to step foot back in the squared circle right away ... but he's ramping up his training, and getting closer to a return by the day.

"I'm feeling better. I'm definitely not out of it yet. I'm still having some issues. I even had some yesterday, but we're feeling good enough to start training again and start lining up some matches to start really test this thing out."

Mojo says the time away was tough ... so hard he had to stop watching wrestling.

"Honestly, it was brutal. I had to stop watching for a long time. I was getting too jealous. I was hating from my couch."