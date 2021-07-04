Dean Muhtadi FKA Mojo Rawley Landed Acting Gig, Gunning to Be Next 'Rock'
7/4/2021 12:40 AM PT
"I would say a good percentage of professional wrestlers, maybe 69% to be exact, wanna be The Rock by the time it's all said and done."
That's Dean Muhtadi (formerly known as Mojo Rawley in WWE) -- telling TMZ Sports he's getting into acting -- in a way only he could.
Muhtadi landed a role in the upcoming action flick called, "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" -- starring Henry Golding -- that's set to be released on July 23.
(Muhtadi's fighting the guy with the chain in the trailer above.)
Dean -- who says he plans on getting back into pro wrestling in the future -- also had a cup of coffee with the Green Bay Packers ... and Muhtadi says acting in action scenes are super hard, physically.
"I'm not gonna lie. I felt like I just had a pay-per-view match or a big football game. But, man, what a blast we had," Dean tells us.
"Henry was absolutely unbelievable, great guy to work with, very down to the Earth, humble guy."
'Snake Eyes' was Dean's first big-time acting gig ... but he doesn't plan on it being his last.
"It was such a cool experience. I'm looking forward to more in the future."
So ... watch your back, Dwayne!!!