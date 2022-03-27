Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Testifies He Hit Attackers with Champagne Bottle in Struggle

Lady Gaga's dog walker gave graphic testimony in the case of the dognappers who attacked and shot him, saying he's still having significant medical struggles months after the incident.

Ryan Fischer testified before an L.A. County Grand Jury about the 3 men who attacked him as he was walking Gaga's 3 dogs. According to the transcript, obtained by Rolling Stone, Ryan was thrown to the concrete as one of the attackers began choking him, and he hit the guy with a bottle of champagne he had just purchased at a nearby liquor store.

He described what he did after being shot in the chest ... "I immediately tried to call for help but realized I was bleeding out of my lung and that I was losing more and more air quickly."

Five people have been charged with attempted murder and robbery. They have pled not guilty. Three of the men are alleged gang members who were driving around Hollywood specifically looking for French bulldogs ... which go for a lot of money. They were not targeting the dogs because they were owned by Gaga.

Ryan says his lung collapsed, he was rushed to the hospital but 2 days after his release the lung collapsed again, requiring major surgery.