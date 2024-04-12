'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo's Home Burglarized While She Was on Vacation

Burglars hit the home of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Dr. Wendy Osefo, swiping some very expensive possessions from the Bravo star ... TMZ has learned.

We’re told the burglary took place some time last week in Finksburg, MD when Wendy and her family were on vacation in Jamaica. A spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office tells us the theft was reported to their office on Sunday ... but shared no further details as the investigation is still ongoing.

Wendy tells TMZ ... "My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion. We thank God no one was home … so for that we feel very blessed. Material things can always be replaced."

Still, sources close to Wendy say the thieves took off with a majority of her designer bags, including a few Birkin bags. We're also told they swiped a large amount of Wendy's jewelry.

Prior to this sad update, Wendy was happily documenting her spring break getaway at the Azul Beach Resort Negril. As Wendy shared on Instagram ... the professor enjoyed some surf and sun alongside her husband, Eddie Osefo and their 3 children.

Unfortunately, Wendy is not the first 'Real Housewives' star to experience a home invasion. Remember, 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a terrifying robbery in 2021 ... as she was held at gunpoint while her home was looted. Her children were asleep in the other room at the time.