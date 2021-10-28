'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Victim of Home Invasion, $100k+ Taken

Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a terrifying home invasion, after 3 men stormed her bedroom, threatened her life and fled with a ton of very expensive possessions.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was asleep around 11 PM Wednesday when the men broke into her L.A. area home. We're told Dorit begged for her life, shouting, "Don't Kill Me!"

Our sources say Dorit gave up everything, including expensive purses and jewelry -- once the men took off, she called the police.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for the value of the things taken, our sources say it was at least $100k.

At this time, there have not been any arrests and there are no suspects ... it's unknown if the men were captured on camera. Daily Mail was the first to publish the story.

A source close to Dorit says she and her kids are all safe. Her husband, Paul, was out of town on a business trip, but he's traveling home now. We're told "RHOBH" is currently in production, so the incident will likely play out, to some degree, on the show.