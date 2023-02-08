'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Mercedes Stolen, Police Investigating

'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice is down a set of wheels ... her Mercedes-Benz was stolen from her New Jersey estate, and now police are working to get the whip back.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell TMZ ... Teresa's luxury car was stolen overnight Monday, when intruders came onto her $3.35 million property in Montville, NJ and drove off with her Benz.

Our sources say police were called and cops are currently investigating the incident, as well as working to get the car back to the 'RHONJ' star.

As for which Mercedes was stolen, that's unclear ... Teresa has had a G-Wagon for a while, but her hubby, Luis, gifted her a white Benz sedan for Christmas in 2021 when they were still engaged.