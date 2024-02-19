Model Corinna Kopf's Los Angeles Home Burglarized

OnlyFans model and Fortnite gamer Corinna Kopf has a mess to go through when she gets home ... because her place in Los Angeles got hit by burglars.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Corinna's home was burglarized last week, with thieves smashing through glass to get inside her house.

We're told the incident went down while Corinna was out of town ... and she got a notification on her phone that someone had broken into her place.

Cops say someone from Corinna’s team notified police, who rushed up to her pad ... but by the time cops and her people got there, the burglars were gone.

Unclear what, if anything, was stolen and how much those items might be worth. Cops say Corinna will go through her belongings when she gets home to figure out what's missing.

We're told police are reviewing video from the home and looking around the neighborhood for more footage ... the case remains under investigation and there have been no arrests.

Play video content TMZ Studios

It looks like Corinna's pretty far from home ... her social media posts indicate she's down in Australia.

Play video content