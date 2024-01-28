Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Montecito 'Hood Hit With Rash of Burglaries

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Burglars Invade Their Montecito 'Hood ... Targeting Safes In Lavish Estates

1/28/2024 6:00 AM PT
Prince Harry and Megan Markle Security Issue
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may want to beef up security around their $15 million Montecito mansion ... after a series of break-ins at their neighbors' lavish homes.

The couple traveled to Jamaica last Wednesday for the opening of the new Bob Marley biopic, an organized band of thieves burglarized an estate about five minutes from their royal compound, according to DailyMail.

The criminals were intent on stealing a safe containing cash and/or other valuables, but it was unclear what, if anything, was taken.

It was the latest in a string of burglaries plaguing the fancy neighborhood, where the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Oprah, Ellen, Rob Lowe and other celebs live.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Rachel Zick issued an alert to area residents, explaining that police have received several recent burglary complaints "with notable similarities in the resident layouts, times of occurrence and items taken."

Zick said the crooks are always looking for safes, while targeting unoccupied homes that "back up into open spaces such as golf courses as well as creeks, streams or the ocean." Usually, the break-ins have occurred between 6 PM and 10 PM.

The Monticeto Association, a local advocacy group, has offered tips to the community on home protection.

Harry and Meghan have a team of security guards watching over their estate, but maybe it's time for them to hire an army. Seems like things are getting really dicey in their 'hood

