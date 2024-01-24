Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Attend Bob Marley Movie Premiere in Jamaica

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare public appearance all the way down in Jamaica -- hitting up the premiere for the new Bob Marley movie ... which is interesting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew down to Kingston Tuesday night, where they were in attendance to watch the biopic about the late singer -- and yes, they were dressed to the nines and smiling from ear to ear ... looking pretty dang happy to be there.

Play video content BACKGRID

Like we said, the Royal couple doesn't really get out all that much ... so the fact they surfaced for this film, specifically, perhaps speaks to a couple different things -- assuming you wanna read into it.

For starters ... it's worth noting that Jamaica as a nation, of late, have been calling on the British Monarchy to let them become an independent republic -- similar to Barbados, which broke off on its in recent years. In fact, the Jamaican PM has spoken on this firmly ... to none other than Prince William and Kate Middleton during a tour of the country in 2022.

That's why the Prime Minister's presence at the premiere was also eye-popping, especially since Meg and Harry posed with him and appeared chummy. It makes ya rub your chin.

Considering their own history, you'd figure MM and PH are in alignment with what Jamaica wants ... so them standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Andrew Holness speaks volumes.

The other element here is the fact that this Bob Marley movie is being distributed through Paramount -- and a head honcho from the studio, Nickelodeon Prez Brian Robbins, was also there ... and he, too, posed with Meghan and Harry at one point during the walk-in.

We know these two (Meg and Harry, namely) are in search of new opportunities in showbiz after taking some lumps last year ... and this almost seems like they're cozying up to the star/mountain crew. That ... or they could just be huge Bob Marley fans -- hard to say.

In any case, Meg and Harry were enjoying themselves ... even though they technically have nothing to do with this flick. Maybe this is the first sign of their redemption song in the biz.