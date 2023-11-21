Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Crowd at Vancouver Hockey Game

Play video content Courtesy of NHL

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting back to their North American roots ... making a surprise trip to Canada's British Columbia to pump up the crowd at a Vancouver Canucks game.

The Duke of Sussex dropped the ceremonial first puck before the NHL action ... following in the footsteps of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who did the same honors 21 years earlier.

Harry and Megs were twinning in their all-black ensemble as they kicked back in a luxury suite during the game -- but they were quick to jump up and cheer when the home team scored a goal ... and danced to a little Simple Minds 80s jam.

Harry didn't quite pull-off the white man's overbite, but came dangerously close as he celebrated the Canucks' big win.

Remember, the Duke and Duchess were locals ... living on Vancouver Island immediately after the Megxit in 2019, before flying south to put down roots in SoCal.

They're back in Canada to promote Harry's Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025.