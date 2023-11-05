Celine Dion, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attend Katy Perry Concert

Celine Dion is definitely on the comeback trail ... she made her second public appearance in a week at Katy Perry's concert last evening -- and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in the crowd!!!

Celine and her twin sons, Eddy and Nelson, dropped in to catch Katy's performance at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas Saturday night -- and she looked absolutely spectacular.

This is great news given her health struggles. As you know, Celine has long been dealing with a debilitating disease called stiff-person syndrome, which causes painful muscle spasms.

On Monday, the iconic singer was seen out for the first time in 3 ½ years, showing up at the T-Mobile Arena for a hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and her hometown Montreal Canadiens.

As for Harry and Meghan, the couple arrived apart from Celine and her sons to Katy's concert Saturday. They quickly became the center of attention as fans shot cell phone videos of them.

At one point, Harry and Meghan were pictured near Celine, but it's not clear if they ever got to talk to one another.

