Katy Perry & Snoop Dogg's 'California Gurls' Makes History Going Diamond

Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg's 2010 ode to West Coast women, "California Gurls" is now a certified Diamond classic.

News of the breezy collab crossing the 10-million sales mark rang out on Tuesday ... fresh off its 13th anniversary of reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track was a production collab from studio heavyweights Dr. Luke, Max Martin and Benny Blanco ... and the results clearly matched the résumés!!!

It's Snoop's first Diamond record but the 'CG' nod gives Katy her 4th Diamond single behind "Firework," "Roar" and the Juicy J-featured "Dark Horse" ... pushing her past Lady Gaga for most Diamond hits amongst women artists.