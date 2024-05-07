Ja Rule Hosts Mother’s Day Luncheon for 40 Formerly Incarcerated Women

Play video content TMZ.com

Ja Rule is getting a head start on Mother's Day with a heartfelt gesture for some special women and their kids.

The "Always On Time" rapper and Sei Less Restaurant's co-founder Ivi Shano joined forces Tuesday in NYC to host an uplifting luncheon dedicated to moms who had their lives altered by the criminal justice system -- 40 mothers and their children, to be exact!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got a video of Ja greeting and socializing with the moms ... the luncheon was a partnership between The Ladies of Hope Ministries and REFORM Alliance.

Ja listened to their personal stories of adversity and even shared his own experiences from being incarcerated.

Ladies of Hope Ministries is instrumental in steering women in the right direction once they're released from prison ... while REFORM has been dedicated to fixing inconsistencies in the criminal justice system, especially when it comes to minorities.

Ja also discussed the time he wanted to make a song for his mother. Tupac and Boyz II Men hold dominion over the reigning Mother's Day ballads and Ja told the lunch bunch he wanted something upbeat for his mum.

We're told the feast was fit for queens ... the ladies were treated to Beijing chicken, filet mignon with broccoli, chicken satays, rock shrimp tempura, chicken wontons, veggie lo mein and many more tasty treats.

