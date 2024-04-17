Ashanti Confirms She's Pregnant With Nelly's Child, Engaged Too

update

2:33 PM PT -- According to Essence, Nelly and Ashanti are also engaged -- so big day for them.

Ashanti says, "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

Ashanti is finally confirming what we've suspected for months now ... she and Nelly are indeed expecting a child together!

On Wednesday, Ashanti posted a comedy skit on Instagram, which showed her momager Tina Douglas rushing her to the stage ahead of a concert at Barclays Center.

When Tina asked how much time she needed to get ready, Ashanti coyly replied "9 months" ... and also captioned the post "Baby, baby, baby, baby" and clearly wasn't referencing her 2002 hit!!!

It was Nelly who first tipped off fans -- way back in December -- when he gleefully kept rubbing on Ashanti's belly. It wasn't hard for folks to connect the dots, but now they've made it official.

The family news has been a long time coming -- the couple initially started dating in 2003!!!

We got soon-to-be uncle Ja Rule to give Ashanti and Nelly some parenting advice not too long ago. Doing his best Hallmark card impression, Ja told us the main ingredient for a healthy family recipe is love.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Musical prodigy now uploading.