Nelly & Ashanti Spark Pregnancy Rumors With Onstage Belly Rub

Nelly and Ashanti's latest barrage of PDA has led to pregnancy speculation -- and it's all because they created it!!!

Over the weekend, Nelly, Ashanti and many more got suited and booted for the "Country Grammar" rapper's 11th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel ... which brought the event back to St. Louis after a seven-year hiatus.

The superstar couple appeared to share an inside joke on stage when Ashanti placed her hands on her stomach, to which Nelly did the same ... making them both burst out laughing. 👀

Could be a bun in the oven ... or they were planning to bake one that night. Either way, fans have been happy to see Nelly and Ashanti on the prowl after breaking up 8 years ago.

Nelly's event also benefitted a good cause ... proceeds went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and scholarships for Harris Stowe State University were also awarded.

We'll know in due time if they created a toddler or were just trolling ... in any case, people are living for this relationship -- and as the MC said, make it official!!!