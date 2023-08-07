Nelly And Ashanti Sing Usher's 'Nice & Slow' As Relationship Still Going Strong

Play video content Instagram / @nelly

Nelly and Ashanti are displaying the kind of PDA you'd expect from a pair of platinum-selling artists ... through a loving karaoke session, of course.

On Monday, the "Country Grammar" rapper shared a vid of him and Ashanti posted up in a restaurant booth while singing their hearts out to Usher's "Nice & Slow" ... which could also be a metaphor for their relationship's pace!!!

It's a pretty adorable moment; Nelly and Ashanti keep their heads locked together as they belt at the top of their lungs and Ashanti even provides the adlibs.

Ashanti and Nelly spotted together at Quality Control CEO’s Birthday bash 👀 pic.twitter.com/IaLk5ItZZa — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 10, 2023 @mefeater

Nelly and Ashanti publicly rekindled their romance earlier this year but have been mum on labels or intentional plans. They're just going with the flow and the tides have been turning in their favor.