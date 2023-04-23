Nelly & Ashanti Fuel Rumors They're Back Together, Fans Think It's Real

Nelly and Ashanti were an item once upon a time -- and now, fans think they're going through déjà vu all over again ... based on videos of them together last night.

The two music stars -- who have history dating back to the 2000s, figuratively and literally -- showed up shoulder to shoulder Saturday night to watch the Garcia/Davis boxing match ... where they had ringside seats right next to each other.

Nelly & Ashanti at Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia fight pic.twitter.com/OXxaEDUIMO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 23, 2023 @DailyLoud

People noticed them almost instantly, and the cameras started to roll ... as seeing the two of them out in public like this is a pretty rare sighting -- and certainly could have implications.

It's not like Ashanti or Nelly were trying to hide, but they did seem to be laying low a little bit. Of course, Twitter lost its s*** when another video of them leaving the main floor surfaced ... which shows them holding hands. Nelly, specifically, grabs a hold of Ashanti.

Awwwww we love to see it! Nelly and Ashanti are breaking the internet Chile after being spotted together last night at the

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas! Cousins, are y’all here for it?



( 🎥: @Jungletography | @theneighborhoodtalk ) pic.twitter.com/iIsDtizPGv — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) April 23, 2023 @noironlineorg_

Later, they were spotted in the tunnel with their entourage and were pretty close to one another in this instance as well ... and even got asked some questions on camera.

After they both answer, the two of them appear to head off in the same direction ... again looking to be holding hands. It could just be friendly, with Nelly playing the gentleman and leading Ashanti out of a crowd by taking the lead. But, that's not how a lot of people see it.

Ashanti & Nelly spotted holding hands after the Gervonta Davis fight 👀✨💕🎉 pic.twitter.com/R2USlITsxU — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) April 23, 2023 @GotDaScoop

Considering they used to be together back in the day -- something that just came to light not too long ago via stories shared by Irv Gotti, etc. -- folks are thinking they're a couple again.

They well may be ... time will tell, we suppose. If we see 'em out in public again, it could be the final nail in the coffin to confirm they're back on all these years later. Their last public reunion appeared to be nothing but a stunt/troll, but now ... this could be the real deal.