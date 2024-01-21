Ja Rule Gives Parental Advice to Ashanti, Teases Direction of New Music

Play video content TMZ.com

Ja Rule is excited to be an uncle once again -- through Ashanti and Nelly's pending bundle of joy, and he thinks parenthood will be a cinch for them.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ja Thursday in NYC, where he told us he's been tracking the news updates on his forever collaborator/friend just like everyone else.

Now, Ja stopped short of confirming the baby buzz is true -- but Ashanti and Nelly have, seemingly, leaned into the reports they're expecting their first child together.

They still won't say for sure, so much like Halle Bailey and DDG, we might just have to wait and see if the stork delivers.

Ja's had several youngins of his own, so, naturally, he had some advice for Ashanti and Nelly on how best to raise their little tyke ... assuming there's really one in the oven.

BTW, JR's also expecting -- not a tiny human, but the release of his first album in well over a decade.

He told us fans can expect a project reminiscent of "all" of his previous sounds.