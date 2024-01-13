DDG and Halle Bailey Not Forced to Reveal Baby, He Came Out Singing

Play video content TMZ.com

DDG and Halle Bailey's newborn son is already being primed for superstardom -- his proud papa couldn't wait to hit the town and splurge on high-end baby gear!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with DDG this week outside English Rabbit -- a posh Bev Hills children's boutique -- where he celebrated fatherhood by dropping $5k in that one store.

The child will be "Moonwalking in Calabasas" in his baby kicks just like his daddy in no time!!!

DDG and Halle announced their son Halo's birth last week, which was the first time they even confirmed the months of speculation about them expecting.

Even though fans were buzzing about it, DDG says he and Halle never felt like they had to cave to social media pressure ... and only decided to introduce Halo when they felt comfortable doing so.

DDG also discussed the stereotypical "horrors" of new parenthood, which he says is mostly 🧢.

He says he and the 'Little Mermaid' star are already diaper-changing pros and have a good rotating schedule for late-night crying ... a sound neither one of them minds hearing.

