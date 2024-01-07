Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Actress Halle Bailey Welcomes First Child With Rapper DDG

Halle Bailey Welcomes First Child With DDG ... Son's Name is Angelic!!!

1/7/2024 5:25 AM PT
DDG Halle
Getty

2024 has only just begun – but Halle Bailey already has a lot to be thankful for with the birth of her first child, Halo!

The Grammy-nominated singer and her rapper boyfriend, DDG, posted photos on their Instagram pages Saturday night, showing their hands gently holding Halo's fingers with his name etched in a gold bracelet around his little wrist.

In her caption, Halle wrote, "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

DDG also commented under his IG pic, "my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo."

Halle Bailey ddg
SplashNews.com

As you may recall, the couple became an item in March 2022 when DDG posted a message on Halle's IG account for her birthday. Since then, they've kept their private lives out of the spotlight ... that was until last night.

Halle Bailey And DDG Together
Getty

Congrats, you two!!!

