Actress Halle Bailey Welcomes First Child With Rapper DDG

2024 has only just begun – but Halle Bailey already has a lot to be thankful for with the birth of her first child, Halo!

The Grammy-nominated singer and her rapper boyfriend, DDG, posted photos on their Instagram pages Saturday night, showing their hands gently holding Halo's fingers with his name etched in a gold bracelet around his little wrist.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In her caption, Halle wrote, "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

DDG also commented under his IG pic, "my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo."

As you may recall, the couple became an item in March 2022 when DDG posted a message on Halle's IG account for her birthday. Since then, they've kept their private lives out of the spotlight ... that was until last night.