DDG Responds to Critics After Halle Bailey 'Pregnancy' Speculation

DDG may or may not be a father-to-be -- he and Halle Bailey still aren't saying -- but in the meantime, he's not gonna be sonned by faceless trolls on the internet.

After all, that's literally his specialty!!!

After speculation he and his GF Halle are expecting their first child (their public outing last weekend made it a near lock), the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper gave off the impression he was bombarded with taunts about not being good enough for "The Little Mermaid" star.

Instead of planning the baby shower, the savvy social media maestro decided to lean into the haters labeling him a bum by adjusting his Twitter bio to "Rich Bum."

Hip hop is full of pocket-watching these days so it's anyone's guess how DDG was honored by Forbes in both 2022 and '21, and also released his "Maybe It's Me" album back in July.

Yeah, Halle sure knows how to pick 'em!

At any rate, DDG should look to his friends -- not his haters, and it appears he has a good ol' pal in Nick Cannon, who's eagerly welcoming him to the "baby daddy gang" with any available arms.