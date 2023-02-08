Halle Bailey's Sister Exposes DDG Breakup as a Sham

Play video content

DDG unfollowed his girlfriend Halle Bailey on Instagram earlier this week ... setting off Gen-Z breakup alarms, but he also raised suspicions and anger from one of Halle's family members.

Chloe x Halle's older sister Ski was among the breakup-believers, and took to IG Wednesday to drag her potential brother-in-law for filth -- only to take it back moments later after she spoke to Halle and realized she had been had!!!

It's not that Ski didn't have probable cause for defending her lil' sis, though ... DDG made himself and Chloe trending targets when he scrubbed his accounts of pics of Chloe and followed up his "unfollow" of her with the since-deleted tweet, "All these girls the same 😭 ain't no wayy.”

On Wednesday, he chided the internet for being gullible to reporting on his activity ... upsetting fans further but all's well in paradise, trolling aside.