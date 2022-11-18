DDG Wishes Best for Blueface, Promos TikTok's 'Kill My Mom' Kid

Oh, and I'm Tight with TikTok 'Kill My Mom' Kid!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

DDG is living his best life these days ... and wants his good friend Blueface to do the same thing in light of his recent legal troubles.

We got DDG out in Bev Hills Thursday, and he told us there's only a handful of rappers he considers a "real friend" ... and Blueface is one of 'em.

The 2 hit platinum gold with their "Moonwalking in Calabasas" collab ... and were working on a joint album before drama got in the way.

DDG says he wants Blueface to emerge victorious in his still-developing attempted murder case ... and he also sent positive vibes to Blueface's GF Chrisean Rock.

DDG and his GF, 'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey, double-dated with Blueface and Chrisean in the past, and says he's looking forward to better times once again.

Play video content 10/8/22 TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Blueface allegedly shot at a man in a pickup truck outside a Las Vegas strip club, where they'd had an altercation.

Undercover cops arrested him this week for attempted murder.

On a lighter note, sorta, DDG introduced us to rising social media star Woo Wop ... the kid famous (or maybe infamous) for those "I Wanna Kill My Mom" viral videos blowing up TikTok!!!

Woo Wop -- who's DDG's nephew -- gave us a demo of his skills, but he doesn't seem the least bit impressed with his own fame.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.