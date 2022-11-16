Blueface Allegedly Pulls Gun, Shoots At Man in Truck Last Month, New Video Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

Blueface's attempted murder arrest Monday is based on an incident on October 8, where he's accused of pulling a gun and shooting at the driver of a truck ... and TMZ has obtained video of the incident.

The clip shows the rapper outside a Las Vegas club last month ... when a truck suddenly pulls up at Blueface and his crew before flooring it away. Blueface allegedly pulls out a weapon in the vid, and fires it multiple times at the driver as they sped off.

According to sources at the venue, we're told the unknown driver walked into the club earlier and the rapper's crew, who had allegedly been drinking, attacked him. It’s not clear what started the alleged altercation, but we're told Blueface wasn't directly involved in the fight.

After the beatdown, we're told the man retreated to his truck and pulled up on Blueface and his crew as they were leaving. Our sources say the man asked "Who hit me?!" and that's when the shots rang out. From there, you see the truck speed off.

TMZ broke the story ... Blueface was arrested for attempted murder Tuesday in LV ... cops on scene said they were executing an open warrant for his arrest.

Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, was also there ... she later went off on social media, flippin' the bird to anyone who says she should dump him after his arrest.

