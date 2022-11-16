Chrisean Rock Not Leaving Blueface After Attempted Murder Arrest

Play video content @chriseanrockbabyy

Chrisean Rock is flipping the bird to anyone who thinks she should dump Blueface after his arrest for attempted murder ... and she just might prove her loyalty with some fresh ink.

Chrisean got pissed off while Live on social media addressing Blueface's Las Vegas bust -- a number of people suggested she save herself, but CR wasn't having it! She pointed out Blueface never turned his back on her when she was locked up.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chrisean was on the scene at the time of Blueface's arrest, and says she'll be front and center Wednesday during his first court appearance.

The ride-or-die GF also told haters she was debating getting another Blueface tattoo, and even worked in a plug for their upcoming documentary. There's always time for a promo!

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... undercover cops took down Blueface Tuesday in Vegas, outside a Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.

He and Chrisean were sitting on a bench with their phones in their hands when the cops swarmed around, and slammed Blueface into a wall while making the bust.