New Video Shows Blueface Attacking Chrisean's Dad After Getting Punched

Play video content TMZ.com

Blueface attacked his girlfriend's father this week -- but it wasn't out of nowhere ... the guy literally swung at his daughter's boyfriend first, and seems to have connected.

TMZ has obtained the video that everyone's been wanting to see as it relates to this scuffle -- actual surveillance footage from Friday evening in Baltimore, which shows Blueface actually deliver the knockdown blow to her Chrisean Rock's dad ... whose name is unknown.

This is an entirely new angle than what's been floating around on the internet -- terrible shaky shots of the aftermath that don't really capture or show anything clearly whatsoever.

Now, it's unclear what exactly was going on here or what might've precipitated this -- but it seems the rapper was meeting Chrisean's larger family, with a film crew on hand, at the Four Seasons at around 6:30 PM ... this following their lovey-dovey display at NYFW.

In the clip, you can see the couple facing off with a group of people -- presumably Chrisean's brood -- in a tense convo ... and eventually, a man in black approaches Blueface, only to swing on him unexpectedly in what can only be described as a sucker punch.

He appears to graze Blueface, who stumbled back, and a would-be fight breaks out -- with Blueface attempting to swing back on the man but missing. He wasn't done yet though ... in the second half of our video, you see Blueface charge that same man (who's reported to be Chrisean's father) and finally get his licks in ... punching the dude and toppling him over.

Chrisean has since admitted the guy who Blueface retaliated against was, in fact, her pops -- but it sounds like she's on her boo's side with this one ... 'cause she was crapping on her old man in since-deleted tweets, saying he was an absentee dad/claiming he was abusive.

Blueface, meanwhile, took to his IG to say he was Chrisean's daddy now ... and seemed to be laughing off the entire episode. We're told cops were called to the scene, but folks had scattered by the time they arrived -- we've reached out to Baltimore PD for comment.

Play video content 8/22/22 TMZ.com

This isn't the first time Blueface and Chrisean have been involved in violence -- although lately, they've been in mutual combat against each other. Now, it's leaking out elsewhere.

Good luck, you two! 😬