Blueface and GF Chrisean Rock Promise No More Physical Fights

Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, are pinky promising to avoid further physical altercations -- after her arrest last week -- but it's not a great sign that they nearly got into a spat right in front of us.

The couple talked to us Monday at LAX, fresh off the rough patch they landed in when Chrisean was arrested in Arizona for hitting her man in the face ... twice. This time, they seem to be on much better terms -- looking super boo'd up on camera.

Our photog asks what they've learned about each other and their relationship over the past month -- which has been tumultuous, to say the least.

CR is doing most of the talking here ... but what she's saying is a little weird.

Watch -- she says she's realized she shouldn't hit Blueface anymore ... publicly, that is. She also has a remedy on how to avoid conflict, and it has to do with their bedroom.

We ask if they're worried things could boil over again, and Blueface jokingly tells us he personally is ... and Chrisean gets visibly upset about that, to the point she separates from him.

Obviously, this is a very hot-and-cold couple, but they left us on a good note.

