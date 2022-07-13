Blueface Says Comfort Zone with GF Made Vomit Kiss Easy

Play video content TMZ.com

Blueface and his mostly-on girlfriend Chrisean Rock are a walking, talking reality show … and the latest episode had CR blowing chunks in his fancy 2022 Maybach!!!

In a fit of disbelief, Blueface posted his babe barfing before giving her the sleeping beauty treatment with a wake-up kiss.

We caught the Crippy couple after Blueface’s weigh-in for his upcoming fight against Nick Young. The duo's shrugging off their drunk-n-love moment, saying true love tends to get nasty sometimes ... and they're definitely that as a couple!

Blueface films his girlfriend Chrisean Rock, AKA Bluetooth, throwing up in his 2021 Maybach.🤮 He then tongue kissed her right after.🤢 pic.twitter.com/uwt5P6Hy3j — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) July 10, 2022 @HipHopTiesMedia

Blueface and Chrisean have been going strong this year, despite her losing a tooth ... which she eventually replaced with an implant plastered with BF's mug.

Sounds like she loves him even if he loses one to Nick, but Blueface is saying don't place your bets on that. He has himself winning in three rounds.