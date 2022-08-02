Blueface Gets in Bizarre Fight with Chrisean Rock in Hollywood, Caught on Video

Play video content YouTube/ Billy John

Blueface got into a knockdown, drag-out fight with gf Chrisean Rock on the streets of Hollywood early Tuesday morning ... and it's all caught on video.

It appears Chrisean is the initial aggressor, following the rapper as he walks down the street and grabbing at his shirt, yanking him backward.

She pushes Blueface while still clutching his shirt, and then smacks him across the face.

Blueface then slugs Rock in the head, knocking her to the ground and ripping off the chain around her neck.

She then drags him by his shirt around the corner, where Blueface throws her against the wall and strikes her several times in the head and body.

It's a bizarre encounter ... at times seemingly in slow motion. Eventually, the fight just peters out, and they go their separate ways.

Cops were called but by the time they arrived both Blueface and Chrisean were nowhere in sight.