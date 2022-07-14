Blueface Lands Bombs, Drops Opponent ... In New Sparring Video

Play video content Blueface

Shield your eyes, Nick Young ... Blueface just shared new training video, and the rap star looks pretty sharp, sending his sparring partner to the canvas with big hooks to the head.

And, the "Thotiana" rapper can crack!

Of course, he's boxing former 37-year-old, 12-year NBA vet Nick Young -- aka Swaggy P -- on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena ... a fight card that also features matchups between Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson.

Austin McBroom is putting on the event ... and will anchor the card against social media star AnEsonGib.

On Wednesday, Blueface hit up Kaminsky Boxing Gym in L.A. ... and got some work in with a sparring partner.

In the minute and a half clip, Blueface -- a southpaw -- shows good head movement and a snappy jab. It's far from total domination, but the rapper clearly won the half-round.

Perhaps that shouldn't be a surprise, 'cause it's not Blueface's first fight. He dominated TikToker Kane Trujillo during their bare-knuckle boxing match in July 2021. For good measure, he also tuned up a "fan" who crashed the ring.