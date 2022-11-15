Blueface Arrested in Vegas for Attempted Murder

Play video content TMZ.com

Blueface was arrested for attempted murder ... and TMZ has video of the bust.

The rapper was taken down and cuffed Tuesday outside Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles in Vegas ... in what appears to have been an undercover operation. Eyewitnesses tell us 6-8 officers were in on the arrest, parked in unmarked cars.

As you see in our clip ... they all piled on to detain him as a crowd formed. Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, was also there, and looked just as confused as everyone else.

Cops on scene said they were executing an open warrant for his arrest. TMZ has obtained legal docs connected to the warrant, and the charges are serious ... felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas.

He's facing an additional charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

The incident that got Blueface arrested occurred October 8th.