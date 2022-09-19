DDG Charged with Gun Possession, Reckless Driving

"Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper DDG is now facing 2 counts of firearm possession and one for reckless driving ... both related to his June 2022 arrest while joyriding his Lambo.

According to new court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop ... DDG was hit with one count of carrying a loaded weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of reckless driving -- all misdemeanors.

If he's convicted, each of the firearm charges could get him a year in jail, and reckless driving has a max penalty of 90 days.

As we previously reported, DDG was arrested back in June ... police say they observed him driving his Lambo erratically, and when they pulled him over he copped to having a 9MM handgun.

Interestingly, DDG's team claimed the L.A. County District Attorney initially declined to move forward with a case against the rapper -- who's dating "Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey.