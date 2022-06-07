Rapper DDG Arrested for Felony Gun Possession

DDG may not be moonwalking in Calabasas for a while ... we've learned he got hauled off to jail for gun possession, but the arrest started with an alleged joyride.

Law enforcement sources tell us LAPD pulled over the 24-year-old rapper and YouTuber Monday for reckless driving. We're told he was cruising in a Lamborghini at the time.

Cops ended up searching the vehicle and say they found a gun, leading to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

He’s currently being held on $35,000 bond in Valley Jail. As of now, it's unclear if they'll ticket him for reckless driving or submit the incident with the gun charge.

