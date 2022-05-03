Layzie Bone Dismisses DDG's Claim New Rappers 10 Times Better Than Old

Play video content TMZ.com

Platinum-selling "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper DDG is swatting a hip hop hornet's nest by proclaiming today's rappers are 10x better than their old school counterparts ... and Layzie Bone ain't having it!

So, in DDG's words ... Snoop Dogg, JAY-Z, Nas and others need to take a backseat to today's streaming giants -- but when we got the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper at LAX, he fired off a couple of shots.

The way Layzie sees it ... hip hop is 50 years old, meaning anyone who jumped into the fray within the past few years is simply benefitting from the popularity and traction that's been built up over time.

In the 90s, when Bone Thugs sold most of their records, there wasn't an abundance of hip hop festivals, endorsement deals or even streaming platforms to run the numbers up.

So when DDG says 2022 rappers are 10x better, Layzie feels he should really say they're 10x richer -- an important distinction.

Layzie isn't tripping on old-gen vs. new-gen, though.

He says Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has a Cleveland street sign in the works and they're officially building a music industry school to mold the minds of aspiring musicians and moguls alike.