Layzie Bone Says Coronvirus Hurting the Group, Music is the Way Forward

The coronavirus is severely screwing with another artist's schedule -- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is reeling from cancelled gigs ... and it's not even the first of the month yet!

Layzie Bone was at LAX Monday night when he told us they were in the middle of touring up until Friday. Now the cancellations are pouring in, and sounds like that's going to be their new normal ... like every other touring artist.

Not to worry though, LB says he'll be putting his quarantine time to good use for the fan base, saying he'll be in the studio cranking out whatever music he can during the pandemic. He might wanna get comfy in there -- based on projections from President Trump and the CDC.

As for fans in quarantine ... Layzie has some music recommendations to help get ya through.

Strange times, for sure ... but it's great to see BTNH being able to move on from another controversy that was dogging them just weeks ago. Of course, we're referring to the temporary name change Buffalo Wild Wings dropped on 'em.